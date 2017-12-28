Sunny Leone’s first Kollywood film as a leading lady titled Veeramadevi

Sunny Leone announced the project on Twitter. Sunny Leone announced the project on Twitter.

Amid much frenzy, the title of Sunny Leone’s first Kollywood film as a leading lady was announced on Wednesday by the makers after an online contest. The project has been titled Veeramadevi and will be a periodic film with Sunny Leone playing a warrior. In a video released on Twitter, Sunny Leone announced the title and also spoke a few lines in Tamil for her fans. “Vankam Tamizh Makkale, I am coming to meet you as Veeramadevi. I am very excited about doing a periodic film in the ancient classic language Tamil,” Sunny said in Tamil.

Veeramadevi will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi with actor Navdeep playing the antagonist. The film is being produced by Ponse Stephen under the Steves Corner and helmed by VC Vadivudaiyan. In preparation for the role, Sunny is training in sword fighting, horse-riding etc for the war portions. The actress is also said to have given 150 days for the project. Veeramadevi is also expected to be shot in some grand, exquisite sets reflecting the period era in the forthcoming schedules. The film will have music by Amaresh and will be canned by cinematographer Iniyan Harris.

Right from the announcement of the project, Sunny’s debut as the leading lady in the south Indian film industry has been the quite the talk; the curiosity further increasing as the film was a period film. The actor recently made news after permission was denied for a New Year event she was part of in Bangalore.

The police had refused to give the go-ahead as the organisers did not have the required clearances from several departments. They further cited security and transportation hassles.

