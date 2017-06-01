Sundeep Kishan replaces Naga Chaitanya in Naragasooran

Naragasooran director Karthick Naren went on to confirm that Naga Chaitanya, with whom he still shares a good relationship, exited the project due to “date issues”. Naragasooran director Karthick Naren went on to confirm that Naga Chaitanya, with whom he still shares a good relationship, exited the project due to “date issues”.

Actor Sundeep Kishan, basking in the success of Maanagaram, has replaced actor Naga Chaitanya, who chose to opt out of the upcoming Tamil thriller Naragasooran citing date issues.

“We met Sundeep last night (Wednesday) in Goa and pitched the story. He was very excited and he immediately came on board. We plan to start shooting from August-end or early September. We are targeting next year release,” the film’s director Karthick Naren told IANS.

He went on to confirm that Naga Chaitanya, with whom he still shares a good relationship, exited the project due to “date issues”. “He explained that he is busy with other commitments. We are still in good terms and would love to collaborate in the future,” he said. The film also stars Arvind Swami, Shriya Saran and Malayalam actor Indrajith Sukumaran.

“We are yet to finalize the rest of the cast. Sundeep will have a pair and we are in the process of finalizing someone,” Naren said. He also confirmed that the title poster of “Naragasooran” will be released this month.

Meanwhile, Rarandoi Veduka Chudham, starring Naga Chaitanya and Rakul Preet Singh, was released last Friday worldwide. The film opened to mixed reactions from the media and fans but it seems to have done a decent business at the box office in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in its first weekend.The film directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala had raked in Rs 6.9 crore on its opening day at the worldwide box office.

