Suchitra Twitter leaks: Dhanush sister tags it act of revenge, says her family is in pain

The tweets from singer and RJ Suchitra’s handle has caused a huge amount of tension in the film industry and in the families of the celebrities in question. Actor Dhanush’s sister Vimala Geetha has issued an emotional statement on the recent “character assassination” attempt on her brother, before deactivating her Facebook and Twitter accounts temporarily.

Vimala, a dentist by profession, has said that her family did not become famous and rich overnight and it was a result of years of struggles and hard work. “For the past few months our family is going through so much pain and agony because of various issues and we all kept quiet. We belong to a very poor family and one man with his hard work and sacrifice gave us food education and everything we have now.. from a small village in theni to what we r now didn’t come overnight or without sacrifice.. my brothers faced criticism embarrassment insults etc etc to reach this level.. god knows what kind of values we were taught and what kind of life we lead..,” she said.

A slew of posts shared on Suchitra’s Twitter account has made some serious allegations ranging from the exploitation of female actors to rape. against Dhanush The actor’s brother Selvaraghavan’s name has also figured in the scandal. “…yes.. Dhanush is a huge star today and he deserves that for the time effort and hard work he did.. but success comes with a price I guess.. act of revenge in all ways possible.. character assassination in every media possible.. is this what an actor who tortures himself so much to entertain his fans and people of tamilnadu deserves..,” she rued.

Dhanush has also embroiled in a legal battle over his real lineage as an elderly couple from Madurai has claimed to be his biological parents, and moved the court seeking a monthly maintenance of Rs 65, 000. “…twitter has become a media where anyone can talk anything or post anything.. and its disheartening to see cheap fake porn videos in a media where even a twelve year old have accounts!!! And the worst thing is the number of people who ask for such perverted videos!!! Our family has seen a lot.. whatever comes .. we will stay united and fight…,” Vimala said.

However, Dhanush has chosen not to react to the controversies surrounding him.

“With great pain and frustration I leave fb and twitter for a while… not in a state to talk to anyone or see anyone… whoever is doing this!!! Stop it… u cannot bring back someone if they go to the extent of killing themselves, particularly women.. Pls live and LET LIVE… god bless and goodbye for a while,” she said.

The scandalous posts on Suchitra’s Twitter handle, which now has been taken down, have accused popular actors, director and producers of seeking sexual favours from female actors. Selvaraghavan slammed the accusations and said he refrained from suing Suchitra because of her husband Karthik Kumar, who told the affected actors that his wife was acting under a mental stress. “My friends. I was about to give police complaint but I love and respect her husband @evamkarthik,” Selvaraghavan posted on his Twitter page.

