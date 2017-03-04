Suchitra tweets sexual assault claims against Dhanush, husband says she is under emotional stress

Playback singer Suchitra has made sexual assault allegations against Dhanush and Anirudh Ravichander. Playback singer Suchitra has made sexual assault allegations against Dhanush and Anirudh Ravichander.

South Indian playback singer Suchitra has taken the internet by storm following a series of scandalous posts that were shared on her Twitter page. Her official Twitter handle — which was made private on Friday after a few intimate photographs of Kollywood celebrities such as Dhanush, Anirudh Ravichander and Hansika Motwani were leaked — has now been deactivated.

However, just hours before her Twitter page became unavailable, a series of tweets were posted making some serious allegations against actor Dhanush and music composer Anirudh Ravichander. Her followers, who had access to her posts on Saturday morning took the screenshots of her controversial tweets and shared them on social media.

The tweets have accused Dhanush and Anirudh of drugging Suchitra and assaulting her while she was half-conscious. The tweets on her account also named a few other celebrities, including Trisha, Amala Paul and Parvathy Nair among others, suggesting that they had affairs with other male actors in the industry.

A nude clip, allegedly of actor Sanchitha Shetty, also surfaced on her Twitter page and is now going viral on social media. Some alleged nude pictures of actor Anuya were shared on her Twitter handle as well. A few tweets suggested that in the following days, she will leak more scandalous videos exposing relationships between Chinmayi and Anirudh, Dhanush and Amala Paul, and Dhanush and Parvathy Nair.

Some of the celebrities in question took to Twitter slamming Suchitra stating she has nothing on them. “Insinuating someone’s name in public platform is liable for criminal defamation. Hope ppl stop this nonsense. My conscience is clear,” Parvathy tweeted.

One of the tweets on Suchitra’s page also suggested an intimate relationship between director Selvaraghavan, Dhanush’s elder brother, and Andrea. Reacting to the controversy, Selvaraghavan tweeted,”My friends. I was about to give police complaint but I love and respect her husband @evamkarthik.” “…I don’t care about anything but I respect her husband’s request that she is mentally affected. I love making films.over,” he added.

Singer Chinmayi, who also took to Twitter to slam Suchitra, said what she (Suchitra) is doing is ‘wrong’. “However, whatever is going on in her account right now, (she blocked me ages ago for reasons best known to her) is WRONG! Effing wrong.Nonetheless, my conscience is clear and have nothing to be afraid of. I’ll choose to be the better person. #karma,” she wrote on her Twitter account.

She also said that she spoke with Suchitra’s husband Karthik Kumar, who told her that Suchitra was going through some emotional problem. “Rahul and I spoke to Karthik Kumar when the issue first started and we understood immediately when he told us she was unwell. An emotional meltdown can happen to anyone. And Karthik Kumar put out a video on FB yesterday thanking people for the support,” she added.

My friends. I was about to give police complaint but I love and respect her husband @evamkarthik — selvaraghavan (@selvaraghavan) March 4, 2017

Insinuating someone’s name in public platform is liable for criminal defamation.. Hope ppl stop this nonsense.. My conscience is clear — Parvatii Nair (@paro_nair) March 4, 2017

However, whatever is going on in her account right now, (she blocked me ages ago for reasons best known to her) is WRONG! Effing wrong. — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) March 3, 2017

Nonetheless, my conscience is clear and have nothing to be afraid of.

I ll choose to be the better person. #karma. — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) March 3, 2017

I love this girl.she’s a wonderful human being.And I know it better than anyone else.If others were as wonderful they’d learn to behappy too pic.twitter.com/MF509FHobR — Rahul Ravindran (@23_rahulr) March 3, 2017

Someone need mental rehabilitation treatment, unnecessary move to destroy actor & actress name & pride. Use social media properly! — P. Samuthirakani (@Samutirakani) March 3, 2017

As for the ppl mentioned like my husband @selvaraghavan my bro @dhanushkraja and various dear friends, we all have your back @evamkarthik ❤️ — Geeths Selvaraghavan (@GitanjaliSelva) March 4, 2017

Suchitra has publicly maintained that her Twitter account was compromised, but she seemingly did very little to clear the air or control the damage before it spun out of control. “People have been mentioning her tweets in not so positive way. I have been honest enough to tell them, it is indicative of a certain emotional state we are all trying to understand and address. All the people mentioned in the tweets have been patient enough to understand that this could happen to anyone and to not take it personally,” Karthik said in a video message.

“I really value all of that. There is nothing personal in all of this and it is more indicative of whatever condition she is going through. request members of the press not to go to town about this and not to take any of those ‘facts’ seriously. Please treat her like you would as a member of your own family,” he said.

