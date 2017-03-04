Suchitra tweets nude video of Sanchita Shetty, actress says its not her

Actress Sanchita Shetty clarifies on her alleged nude clip leaked on Suchitra’s Twitter page. Actress Sanchita Shetty clarifies on her alleged nude clip leaked on Suchitra’s Twitter page.

Popular playback singer Suchitra’s Twitter account has turned into a nightmare for the Kollywood celebrities as scandalous and inflammatory posts are continously been shared on it. On Friday night, an alleged nude video clip of actress Sanchita Shetty was leaked on Suchitra’s Twitter account.

Sanchita, however, on Saturday, took to Twitter and denied that the person in the controversial video is her. “Hi, everyone. I am very much aware what is happening from yesterday in social media. I want to clarify one thing to all my fans and who are all loving me. Those pictures which are circulating in social media are not mine and thanks for your love and support,” Sanchita Shetty said in a video message.

The clip in the question is doing the rounds of social media. Suchitra has also reportedly threatened to leak more such personal videos of the celebrities. She also tweeted that her account has been hacked and that she is thinking of deactiving it. She then made her account private. The nude clip surfaced online hours after personal photographs of celebrities, including Dhanush, Trisha, Anirudh Ravichander, Andrea, Hansika Motwani and popular TV VJ Dhivyadharshini were leaked on Suchitra’s Twitter handle. None of the other celeb have reacted to the tweets.

The reasons behind Suchitra’s actions are still unclear. But, she blamed some unknown hackers for her controversial tweets targeting celebrities. “Please guys – I don’t even socialize with actors, I don’t have any of their pictures. More than anything – I am not a mean person. The person who is doing this, wants me to deactivate my acct. I’ll do that in a second. But I know I have ppl here who genuinely like me. So I’m gonna see what best I can do now. But push comes to shove, I’ll deactivate it. Apologising to my ‘genuine’ followers in advance,” she said in a series of tweets.

However, hours later, a nude clip allegedly surfaced on her Twitter page. Even as controversial posts continued to emerge from her Twitter page, her husband Karthik Kumar has shared a video message saying his wife was acting under some emotional stress. “People have been mentioning her tweets in not so positive way. I have been honest enough to tel them, it is indicative of a certain emotional state we are all trying to understand and address,” he said.

