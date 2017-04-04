Suchitra leaks to return but in all new format, reveals Karthik

Suchitra’s husband Karthik talks about the scandal. Suchitra’s husband Karthik talks about the scandal.

Earlier this year, south Indian popular singer and RJ Suchitra’s now-deleted Twitter account had become the epicentre of scandals related to the off-screen lives of Kollywood celebrities. The posts, pictures and video clips had taken the internet by story due to the controversial and sleazy content. Actor and stand-up comedian Karthik, Suchitra’s husband, has revealed that he was writing a comedy special based on the controversy that shook the film industry. “…in the USA. Writing a new comedy special. Releasing in September 2017. What’s it about?” asked Karthik before slowly panning the camera to his right, where Suchitra could be seen reading a book in her pyjamas. “Take a wild guess,” he says before the video ends.

A series of inflammatory messages and nude pictures and clips of celebrities were posted on Suchitra’s Twitter handle. Some of the biggest names of the south Indian celebrities including Dhanush, Anirudh Ravichander, Hansika Motwani and Chinmayi among others were embroiled in the controversy.

The celebrity couple initially claimed that Suchitra’s Twitter handle was compromised and somebody had been using her account as an act of revenge. However, Karthik later issued a video statement in which he suggested that his wife was under some stress and her actions (read her tweets), were an indication of an underlying mental issue.

The controversy got really ugly after alleged nude clips and pictures of actress Sanchita Shetty and Anuya Bhagvath were leaked on her Twitter handle and it was immediately deactivated. Talking to a news channel, Suchitra, who was facing the heat of the controversy, denied her involvement in leaking controversial pictures and clips and even said she was going through a divorce with her husband. And, Karthik can find just enough material for his stand-up show from the whole scandal that could last for many years to come.

