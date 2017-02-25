Suchitra’s husband Karthik clarifies on her tweets against Dhanush. Was her account really hacked?

Suchitra’s husband clarifies on her tweets against Dhanush Suchitra’s husband clarifies on her tweets against Dhanush

Days after popular playback singer Suchitra Karthik courted a controversy by making some serious allegations against actor Dhanush, her husband Karthik Kumar issued a statement on his Facebook account where he claimed his wife’s Twitter handle was hacked at the time.

“Good morning. The last few days have been disturbing for us as a family as Suchi’s Twitter account was hacked. Today we have retrieved her account. All the tweets published over the last few days were not by Suchi and is completely false,” he said in a Facebook page.

“I personally apologise to all the people concerned as I understand the stress it would have caused them. I request the media to show sensitivity and not sensationalise this. Thank you all for the support,” he added.

However, Suchitra has not issued any statement confirming or denying the claims made by her husband. Even a selfie of her was posted on her Twitter handle at the time it was allegedly under someone else’s control.

More from the world of Entertainment:

In a series of tweets, Suchitra made some shocking comments against Dhanush and Isha Foundation head Sadguru Jaggi Vasudev. She also stirred a storm on the internet for stating that she was roughed up by Dhanush’s team but didn’t reveal the reason.

“This is Suchi, I’m back. I’m safe and I’m ready to tell everyone what a lousy game #Dhanush played. no imagination. Paavum. #Simbu you’re it. That’s my arm – from rough handling by #Dhanush’s team. Sorry buddy – disqualified,” she posted along with a picture of bruises on her arm.

I didn’t want to out this #Dhanush I always play fair. But @SadhguruJV Won’t stop messing. So war, it is. pic.twitter.com/MEsWm0bnwq — Suchi (@suchitrakarthik) February 21, 2017

It is also unknown why actor Dhanush and Jaggi were related and quoted by her. “I didn’t want to out this #Dhanush I always play fair. But @SadhguruJV Won’t stop messing. So war, it is,” she said.

Hopefully, Suchitra comes out with an explanation that supports the clarification issued by Karthik.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd