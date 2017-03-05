Suchitra confirms her divorce, denies tweeting nude pics and clips of celebs

Playback singer and RJ Suchitra is going through a divorce with her husband Karthik. Playback singer and RJ Suchitra is going through a divorce with her husband Karthik.

South Indian playback singer and RJ Suchitra has confirmed that she is going through a divorce with her husband, actor Karthik Kumar. She is in the eye of a storm over an online scandal related to Kollywood celebrities’ off-screen lives. A slew of controversial posts that were leaked on her Twitter page has cast a cloud over some of biggest names in Tamil cinema including Dhanush, Anirudh Ravichander, Hansika Motwani and Chinmayi among others.

In a telephonic interview with a Tamil news channel last night, when Suchitra was asked whether she thinks her husband had played any role against her in the controversy, she vehemently denied the theory. “Karthik is a wonderful person. He has virtues of Lord Rama. I know we are going through a divorce. It’s very painful for all of us concerned but it is due to some unsolvable problems,” she said.

According to reports, she had been hospitalised due to some emotional stress. However, when she was asked the reason for this, she refused to give one requesting the media to respect her privacy. ” I was hospitalised. I was forcibly taken to the hospital but it was connected to my divorce, ” she said.

She also denied tweeting nude video clips and pictures of Kollywood celebrities along with the sexual assault allegations against actor Dhanush and music composer Anirudh Ravichander. She said she is being made victim by some unknown persons.

More from the world of Entertainment:

“I had more than 4 lakh followers on my Twitter page but was not a verified account, so it was not well protected. Some hackers took advantage of it and used my Twitter handle to stage this whole drama,” she said.

Suchitra also revealed that she has filed a complaint and her gadgets are under complete lockdown as advised by her lawyer. She also claimed that when a series of inflammatory tweets were posted on her page for the first time, she requested the Twitter India to deactivate her account. But, her request was not immediately followed up by the mico-blogging site which gradually led to this whole controversy.

Read | Suchitra tweets nude video of Sanchita Shetty, actress says its not her

Karthik, however, has a different explanation to the Twitter leaks. He had shared a video message that suggested Suchitra’s Twitter handle was not compromised but her posts were indicative of some kind of mental stress she has been going through.

Read | Suchitra tweets sexual assault claims against Dhanush, husband says she is under emotional stress

“People have been mentioning her tweets in not so positive way. I have been honest enough to tell them, it is indicative of a certain emotional state we are all trying to understand and address,” Karthik said.

Even celebrities who were named in the controversial Twitter posts that emerged from Suchitra’s Twitter handle said, they refrained from legal action against her as Karthik told them she under some emotional stress.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd