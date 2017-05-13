Suchi leaks takes a new turn, Suchitra Karthik’s email account hacked, celebrities targeted again

Singer Suchitra’s email accounts hacked Singer Suchitra’s email accounts hacked

Popular RJ-playback singer Suchitra has submitted a complaint to the Chennai police commissioner alleging that her personal email accounts have been compromised. In the complaint, she has also stated that several “derogatory emails” have been sent from her email account to celebrities in the film industry with her signature.

She has also mentioned that many of her Twitter impostors have been tweeting using “leelai” and “Suchileaks” as hashtags. These hashtags had become the trending topics for days on social media after some controversial posts and nude clips of celebrities of Tamil cinema emerged on her now-deactivated Twitter page earlier this year.

“On March 2, 2017, my Twitter page account (@suchitrakarthik) was hacked by an unknown entity and highly compromising images, videos and comments about celebrities from the film industry were tweeted out. Threats of further releases was also tweeted out. I was unwell at the time and was not able to deactivate my account. My husband, Mr Karthik Kumar got the account deactivated by getting in touch with the head of Twitter India,” she explained in the complaint. She has also stated that there are at least 40-50 ghost accounts in her name and has sought police action.

Suchitra was in the middle of a sensational scandal that had cast a cloud on the off-screen lives of celebrities of the south Indian film industry. Actor Dhanush had become the main target of this, as the tweets accused him of serious crimes including rape. Other celebrities including Rana Daggubati, Trisha, Anirudh Ravichander, Hansika Motwani, Chinmayi were also embroiled in the controversy.

Suchitra’s husband Karthik had made a video message for the friends in the industry and the media stating that his wife was acting under some stress and her actions (read her tweets), were an indication of an underlying mental issue. It was a flip-flop on his earlier statement, which suggested her Twitter account was compromised. However, later he also deleted that video.

Celebrities who were targeted in the controversial leaks had lashed out at Suchitra but refrained from legal action citing the goodwill that Karthik enjoys in the industry.

Talking to Times of India, she revealed that she has a mental condition and has been working on improving it. “Yes!! I am, but more than that, I feel a deep sense of responsibility and profound shame with respect to the kind of content that was being posted in my name,” she said when she was asked whether she feels embarrassed of the whole controversy.

