Subhalaxmi in Dhruv’s Varma? Gautami responds

Speculations were rife that filmmaker Gautami’s daughter Subhalaxmi will be making her screen debut with director Bala’s upcoming film Varma, which marks the debut of superstar Vikram’s son Dhruv. It was rumored that she will be essaying the female lead in the Tamil remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy.

In order to put all speculations to rest, Gautami took to Twitter to issue a clarification on her daughter’s immediate career plans. “Taken aback to see news about my daughter’s acting debut. Subhalaxmi is committed to her studies and has no plans for acting now. Thank you all for your blessings on her,” tweeted the Papanasam actor.

The shooting of Varma, meanwhile, is going on in full swing. Dhruv is reprising Vijay Deverakonda’s sensational role, which is a modern-day Devdas.

Taken aback to see news about my daughter's acting debut. Subhalaxmi is committed to her studies and has no plans for acting now. Thank you all for your blessings on her. — Gautami (@gautamitads) March 13, 2018

The original film was written and directed by Sandeep Vanga, and achieved a cult status among film lovers for its raw and immersive storytelling. It gave a big break to its lead actors Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. The filmmakers are yet to announce their choice for the female lead, which has become a source for much speculations.

The first scheduled of Varma that began in Kathmandu in Nepal was wrapped up a few days ago. The filmmakers reportedly have plans to release the film by end of this year.

Last year, Dhruv had also made a short film that deals with the subject of child abuse within the family. The film was called ‘Goodnight Charlie’. Earlier reports also claimed that Dhruv gave inputs to Vikram, while the latter was developing mannerisms for his most-appreciated character ‘Love’ in Iru Mugan. The star kid, indeed, has many talents.

