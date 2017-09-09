Stage set for Mahesh Babu’s Spyder audio release, Shankar, SS Rajamouli may attend event. See photos

Mahesh Babu’s Spyder audio release will release today in Chennai Mahesh Babu’s Spyder audio release will release today in Chennai

A grand stage has been put in place at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai on Saturday for the music launch of Tollywood star Mahesh Babu’s much-awaited film, Spyder. Given that Mahesh will be making his debut in Tamil cinema with this bilingual thriller, the film fraternity will also take the occasion to welcome Tollywood’s Prince to Kollywood.

The entire star cast of Spyder, including Rakul Preet, SJ Suryaha, Bharath and others will be in attendance along with director AR Murgugadoss, who took his sweet time to complete what is touted to be his most ambitious project.

The industry buzz is that ace filmmakers SS Rajamouli and Shankar will be attending the event as chief guests. However, an official confirmation on the same is awaited.

Composer Harris Jayaraj, who has delivered some of the major blockbuster albums of his career with Murgugadoss, has scored the tunes for Spyder. The makers earlier released two songs, Boom Boom and Haali Haali, from the film, which have already clicked with the fans. Spyder music album has a total of five songs.

Grand audio launch of #SPYder today at Kalaivanar Arangam, Chennai from 6 PM. A @Jharrisjayaraj musical 🎶🎼 #SpyderAudioDay pic.twitter.com/7HXjBXSjLw — Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) September 9, 2017

Spyder, which is said to be the costliest film in Mahesh Babu’s career, is gearing up for a grand worldwide release in September during the pooja holidays. The Tamil-Telugu film has already reportedly earned Rs 150 crore in its pre-releases business.

According to reports, the film has made Rs 120 crore in the sales of its theatrical rights alone. Lyca Productions, which is also bankrolling Superstar Rajinikanth’s 2.0, has bought the film’s Tamil Nadu rights for a whopping price.

