SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali gets an interesting and playful twist. But what is MS Dhoni doing here? Watch video

What is the connection between Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Prabhas’s Baahubali? What is the connection between Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Prabhas’s Baahubali?

Baahubali as a franchise has opened up a lot of opportunities for the south Indian Film industry. Prabhas and Anushka Shetty have become household names across the country. Rana Dagubbati, who has acted in multiple languages has gained credibility as a talented actor. The other lead cast members have all been appreciated for their work and director SS Rajamouli is the most respected Captain of this ship. A lot can be said about this magnum opus. But what is a movie if at the end of the day at least one scene in it doesn’t end up being a meme?

Well, fans of IPL’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) – one of the cricket teams that was disbanded for two years, have turned the iconic scene from Baahubali: The Beginning into a hilarious and appropriate meme. So they have compared mother Devasena waiting patiently in the silent and morbid kingdom of Mahishmati (ruled by Bhallaladeva) to CSK fans. Shivudu aka Mahendra Baahubali riding the horse to the rescue is compared to Captain Cool, Mahendra Singh Dhoni who leads CSK. As the team is all set to grace the Indian Premier League 2018, fans cannot contain their excitement.

Also read | Dangal vs Baahubali 2 box office: Aamir Khan-starrer set to trump SS Rajamouli film after both cross Rs 1600 cr

Baahubali: The Conclusion is completing its one month at the theaters. But its craze just doesn’t seem to fade. It already began breaking records prior to its release by getting an astonishing number of screens, to the ticket sales despite the sky-rocketing ticket price. Baahubali 2 gave enough hint that this isn’t going to be any other film. And just on its Day 1 of release, it broke domestic box office records with some eye popping theatre occupancy numbers. Its spell even spread overseas as the film had a mind-boggling performance on international theaters too. All this has not just made the film a benchmark in Indian cinema and left movie goers in awe, but also impressed the fans of CSK. The Rajamouli directorial has surely become an all-round source of inspiration. And, if you are a fan of the film, and the team – this is treat that you have to watch! ​

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd