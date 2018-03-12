Sridevi’s family rubbishes claims of Venugopal Reddy against Boney Kapoor

Boney Kapoor family reacts to an interview by a Sridevi’s relative Boney Kapoor family reacts to an interview by a Sridevi’s relative

Sridevi’s family has reacted to a controversial interview given by one Venugopal Reddy, who was identified as the late actor’s uncle by a Telugu TV channel. In the interview, Reddy had painted a very grim picture of Sridevi’s life alleging that she lived and died in grief.

“Sridevi sold her properties, including some in Chennai to clear the debts of Boney Kapoor which he incurred due to the losses he suffered in films. She was very upset about that. She had no peace of mind in her entire life. She only smiled to make her fans happy. But, she herself was never happy in her life,” Venugopal alleged while talking to iDream News Channel.

On Sunday, following the prayer meeting held in Chennai for Sridevi, Sanjay Ramaswami, husband of Sridevi’s sister Srilatha, issued a statement to the media rubbishing the claims made by Reddy. Sanjay expressing solidarity with Boney Kapoor claimed that their family never heard of Venugopal Reddy’s name before.

“I have been married to Srilatha (Sridevi’s sister) for 28 years and never once have we heard of this individual Venugopal Reddy. The family is in grief and chooses to not make any comments through this painful time. There is no truth to this man’s claims and the entire family is in support of Boney Kapoor and are with him through this challenging phase. Some sections of the media questioned my wife’s silence and attributed all kinds of ridiculous allegations. I am sure that they have loved ones that they lost. Did they stand up on the wall and shout. We mourn in silence and do not seek any publicity and that should not be misconstrued. We are a very close knit family. Sridevi was an inspiration to all of us and all in the family loved her very much,” Sanjay said in the statement.

Popular Bollywood film producer Boney Kapoor and his daughters Janhvi and Khushi had gone to Chennai for a private prayer meeting held in the honour of movie icon Sridevi. The event was attended by the who’s who of the Tamil film industry.

Sridevi died of accidental down in the bathtub of her hotel room in Dubai on February 24 leaving the entire nation in shock.

