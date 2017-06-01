Spyder teaser: Mahesh Babu and his trusted tech spider own AR Murugadoss film, watch video

Spyder teaser: Mahesh Babu plays a spy who has a tech spider as his sidekick. Spyder teaser: Mahesh Babu plays a spy who has a tech spider as his sidekick.

Is it a cube? Is it just a box? Wait, it is a freaky tech spider which is happily climbing onto Mahesh Babu! As the teaser of Mahesh Babu-starrer and AR Murugadoss-directed Spyder released, we were left with more questions than answers. But here’s what we have learnt from the 1.14-minute teaser released by Mahesh: there’s a reason the film is called Spyder. The creepy crawly, although its VFX version, gets more space in the teaser than Mahesh himself. While Mahesh is obviously a spy who is surrounded by all kinds of tech, it is the spider who seems to be his confidante and big help in his chosen profession. The way it crawls all over Mahesh makes us believe that spiders are just perfect for sting operations.

This is first time that Mahesh is playing a spy. This genre is a specialty of AR Murugadoss, who gave the superhit thriller in Vijay-starrer Thupakki. The film is a bilingual and is being made in Tamil and Malayalam. The film has taken much more time than expected and is being touted as one of the biggest films of Mahesh’s career. The film was initially expected to release in July 2017, however, now it will come out in Dussehra.

Watch Spyder trailer starring Mahesh Babu

Mahesh was last seen in Brahmotsavam that came out last year. His fans have not seen him in action on the big screen for more than a year now. While Mahesh is still working on his Tamil film debut, which will also release in Telugu, his next film Bharat Ane Nenu, directed by Koratala Siva, has already gone on the floors without him.

The film has high octane action sequences and the team recently shot a giant roller-coaster fight sequence in Vietnam, choreographed by Peter Hein. Rakul Preet Singh plays the female lead in the movie and stars SJ Surya and Bharath in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Tagore Madhu and NV Prasad.

