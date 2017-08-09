Spyder teaser: Mahesh Babu is shaken by SJ Suryah’s deadly antics, watch video

Mahesh Babu’s Spyder teaser is out Mahesh Babu’s Spyder teaser is out

The much-awaited teaser of the upcoming bilingual film Spyder released on Wednesday to mark the celebration of Tollywood star Mahesh Babu’s 42nd birthday. The little over one-minute promo video gives a sneak peek into ace-filmmaker AR Murugadoss’s ambitious project.

The second teaser introduces the main antagonist played by SJ Suryah, who wreaks havoc in the city. His character seems to derive a sense of purpose by killing people in large numbers. “Like government, earthquake, and tsunami, I also make contributions to keeping the growing population under control,” says a mask-wearing Suryah, reminding us of super-villain Scarecrow.

And Mahesh, who is tasked with the mission to stop him, finds himself in a state of shock and confusion due to a catastrophe sparked off by Suryah. But, eventually, Mahesh manages to contain him, setting a face-off with him in an investigation room, again reminding us of the Batman and Joker interrogation scene from The Dark Knight.

And we also get a glimpse of leading female actor, Rakul Preet.

The teaser promises the audience a powerful villain, lot of special effects and a deadly cat-and-mouse game.

Mahesh has dubbed for his Spyder character in Tamil. Spyder also marks his debut in Kollywood. The film crew has completed the shoot except for a song, which will be filmed in a European location.

Actors Bharath and RJ Balaji will also be seen in key roles. Harris Jayaraj has scored the music for the film. The filmmakers recently unveiled the first single to an encouraging response.

Spyder was earlier announced as an Eid release. However, the filmmakers were not able to wrap up the shoot on time. The release was postponed to August but finally, the film will be hitting the screens on September 27, targeting the pooja holidays.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd