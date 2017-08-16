Spyder: Mahesh Babu to get a grand welcome at an event in Chennai

Mahesh Babu’s Spyder will release in September Mahesh Babu’s Spyder will release in September

The makers of upcoming bilingual Spyder will host a grand celebration in Chennai to welcome Tollywood star Mahesh Babu to Tamil cinema. The filmmakers are also thrilled by the fact that he himself has dubbed for his character in his debut Tamil film.

“Mahesh Babu’s accent and Tamil pronunciation were so perfect. His earlier days in Chennai had definitely given him a great knowledge in Tamil,” said producer Madhu of Tagore films.

The welcome event for Mahesh will be held in Chennai on September 9. The whole star cast and other big names of Tamil cinema are expected to be present during the event.

Spyder is director AR Murugadoss’s maiden project with Mahesh and is also touted to be his most ambitious one. The filmmaker showed no hurry in wrapping up the upcoming espionage thriller, which is one of the most-awaited films down south this year.

The filmmakers had released the second teaser to mark Mahesh Babu’s 42nd birthday last week. The new promo video gave the glimpse of what the audience can expect from the film. It also introduced the main antagonist, played by SJ Suryah, who enjoy killing people in large numbers. Rakul Preet will be playing Mahesh’s romantic interest.

The film is currently in its post-production and is gearing up for a grand release on September 27. It will battle it out at the box office with other major films in both Telugu states and Tamil Nadu. While it will clash with Balakrishna’s Paisa Vasool and Jr NTR’s Jai Lava Kusa in Telugu regions, in Tamil Nadu it will have a face off with Sivakarthikeyan’s Velaikkaran.

