Spyder: Mahesh Babu reveals his shelved project with Ilayathalapathy Vijay

The first look and title of Tollywood star Mahesh Babu’s forthcoming film with director AR Murugadoss were released to a rousing response from fans on the internet on Wednesday. The film has been titled, Spyder, a witty and matching name given that the film is said to be an espionage thriller. The 30-second motion poster of the film went viral on YouTube. “Thank you for all the love #SPYderFirstLook is No.1on YouTubeIndiaSpotlight #Spyder,” Mahesh posted on his Twitter page.

Spyder is a bilingual film, which will mark Mahesh’s debut in Tamil. However, in a recent interview to a Tamil magazine the actor revealed that he was supposed to enter Tamil cinema with a period film alongside Ilayathalapathy Vijay. Mahesh said that director Mani Ratnam had roped in Vijay and him for the big screen adaptation of Kalki’s epic novel Ponniyin Selvan. However, before the beginning of the principle photo shoot, the project was shelved.

He added that Vijay is a very good friend and he is always open to the opportunity of sharing screen space with him in a film but there are conditions. He wants a story that gives equal importance to both the actors and a director who can pull it off. And now his first choice seems to be Murugadoss, said reports.

Mahesh has said the audience can expect a complete action thriller like Ghajini and Thuppakki from Spyder, which is the actor’s maiden project with Murugadoss. However, he also noted that like Kaththi, the film does not deal with a social issue.

Earlier, one of the film’s producers Tagore Madhu had said that the upcoming bilingual film will be the 2.0 version of Vijay’s super hit film Thuppakki. The 2012 action flick which was also directed by Murugadoss, followed a secret operation of a soldier to filter Mumbai of sleeping cells and it was also remade in Hindi as Holiday with Akshay Kumar in the lead.

Spyder has a huge star cast. Rakul Preet plays the female lead and SJ Suryah will play the role of the antagonist. Actors Bharath and RJ Balaji will be seen in key roles too. Harris Jayaraj is scoring the music for the film while Santosh Sivan is handling the camera.

