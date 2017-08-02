Spyder first song: Boom Boom does justice to Mahesh Babu’s stylish avatar

Boom Boom song from Mahesh Babu starrer Spyder is out Boom Boom song from Mahesh Babu starrer Spyder is out

The first single from Superstar Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film Spyder was released on Wednesday. The song titled Boom Boom feels like an introduction song with peppy and upbeat music, which has composer Harris Jayaraj written all over it. The song is sung by Nikhita Gandhi.

Spyder is said to be an ambitious project of director AR Murugadoss, who took his own sweet time to complete the project. The film, which has been in the making for more than a year now, will mark the Tamil debut of Tollywood star Mahesh Babu.

The film was earlier expected to hit the screens on July 23. However, the makers had to change the release date multiple times due to production reasons. Finally, the film is now slated for release on September 27. The film will clash with Jr NTR’s Jai Lava Kusa and Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Paisa Vasool at the box office.

While the post-production work of the film is going on, a song still remains to be shot. The film crew reportedly will head to Europe to film the remaining song soon.

The film has created quite a buzz in the industry. It will simultaneously be released in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. Lyca Productions recently bagged the rights of the film’s Tamil version for a record price.

Spyder has a huge star cast. While Rakul Preet plays the female lead, SJ Suryah turns villain for the spy thriller. Actors Bharath and RJ Balaji will be seen in key roles too.

