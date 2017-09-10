Spyder audio release: Mahesh Babu is ‘excited and tensed’ about his Tamil debut

Mahesh Babu’s Spyder audio released in Chennai Mahesh Babu’s Spyder audio released in Chennai

Members and fans of Tamil film fraternity gathered at Kalaignar Arangam in Chennai on Saturday to welcome Tollywood star Mahesh Babu, who will be making his debut in Kollywood with Spyder.

Addressing the audience in Tamil, Mahesh said it was completely a new experience to work in the forthcoming bilingual film. “I’m excited and tensed at the same time. My producer and director called Spyder his my launch. After working for 18 years in the industry, it feels like a new day. I’m very happy,” he said.

“I’m doing my first bilingual with AR Murugadoss. I still remember, when he narrated Spyder story to me he said that it will be an edge-of-seat thriller, which will have good music, costume, hair style, makeup and will be 2 hours 25 minutes long. And it is exactly how he has made this film,” Mahesh added saying he was very proud and honoured to have worked with Murugadoss.

Mahesh also said that for the last 10 years Murugadoss and he wanted to work together in a film. And finally, Spyder happened. “When I saw Thuppakki, I felt like I could have done it and I even told Murugadoss. But, I am glad we did Spyder now,” Mahesh said, and added “I am waiting,” which happens to be his favourite punch-line from Vijay’s film.

He also thanked his producers Tagore Madhu and Tirupati Prasad for this film. “It is not an easy task to make a film spending Rs 120 crore. It takes a lot of guts and passion,” he said.

The filmmakers also unveiled the music album of Spyder on the grand stage. Composer Harris Jayaraj has scored the music for the film. The entire star cast of Spyder, including Rakul Preet and SJ Suryah, were in attendance. Actor and Tamil Nadu Producers’ Council Chief Vishal, Kabali producer Kalaipuli Thanu also graced the function welcoming Mahesh to Tamil cinema.

The Brahmotsavam star is very upbeat about his debut in Tamil with Spyder even as he appreciated his Telugu fans for the support. “I have to thank God for giving me a huge fan base in the Telugu film industry. It’s enough for a lifetime,” he added.

Spyder has been shot in Tamil and Telugu and it will also be dubbed into Malayalam. While Rakul Preet plays the female lead, actor Bharath will also be seen in the important role. SJ Suryah plays the main antagonist.

The post-production work is going in full swing and is gearing up for a grand release on September 27.

