South Indian stars review Aamir Khan’s Dangal: ‘So much to learn’

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has again surprised the Indian film fraternity and fans alike with his latest film Dangal. The film, which has received glowing reviews from the media, fans and Bollywood filmmakers, has also inspired many south Indian celebrities.

Ace-filmmaker Gautham Menon has said that after watching the blockbuster sports drama, he feels like a newcomer, who has so much to learn about filmmaking. “Gosh! What a film.. emotional and so entertaining. The best in the last five years at least.. Dangal! Feel like a novice. So much to learn!,” Gutham wrote on his Twitter page.

Actor Khushbu, without an iota of doubt, was extremely impressed with the film and the performance of the actors. She couldn’t help but go gaga over the film that has dominated the box office across the country. “No heroism,no duet,no designer wear,no exotiic locale..a promotion frm a potly middle aged 2 senior citizen..no words 2 express @aamir_khan,” she praised the film in a series of tweets.

“It’s only the performances n takings tat takes u through the journey that makes u smile,cry n feel proud at the same time.. @aamir_khan (sic),” she added. “National awards..here comes #DANGAL n @aamir_khan with his team..(sic).”

Reacting to the support provided by the members of Hindi film industry for Dangal, Telugu actor Nani said that the stars and superstars should take a note of their Bollywood counterparts and do the same for their colleagues down south. “I so wish our “stars and super stars” do this .. Cinema deserves a healthy competition .. We all deserve good movies,” he tweeted.

He was reacting to Salman Khan’s tweet about Dangal, in which the Dabangg star has said that his family thought the Aamir Khan film was much better than the former’s blockbuster Sultan.

Read tweets from South Indian celebrities hailing Aamir Khan’s Dangal:

Dangal hit more than 5,000 screens worldwide on Friday and has received a terrific response at the box office. The film has raked in a solid collection on day one, despite the ongoing nation-wide cash crunch. Aamir has been keen on reaching a wider audience with his new film and has also released the dubbed versions of Tamil and Telugu along with its Hindi version.

