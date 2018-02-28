South Indian film industry strike: No new releases from March 1

No new south Indian films will release from March 1. No new south Indian films will release from March 1.

After several rounds of talks between the digital service providers (DSPs) and the members of various south Indian film industries, the latter have announced that the strike will happen from March 1 as earlier announced. In a statement, the Tamil Film Producer Council announced this and also stated that it will continue until further notice from the councils.

The four film industries have claimed that the Virtual Print Fee charged by Digital Service Providers such as Qube or UFO is too exorbitant. For a regional film, the costs come up to Rs 22,500 per screen for the producer. This charge includes a fee for hiring and delivering the content through digital distribution channel in theatres. While theatre operators and DSPs earn from advertising, this revenue doesn’t reach the producers. Producers, on the other hand, say that Hollywood films only get a charge of Rs 10,000 for their lifetime while regional content has to pay higher rates.

However, Senthil Kumar, co-founder of Qube insists that their charges are among the lowest in the world. “Our VPF rates are the lowest in the world and the most flexible. Apart from the flat rate of ₹22,000, we have multiple options as low as Rs 325/show. What’s more, we offer digital cinema mastering services, content delivery, digital rights management and long-term archival… all for free. These are all considerable costs in the rest of the world,” he said to The Hindu.

SR Prabhu, Treasurer of TFPC, who has produced films such as Aruvi, Theeran Adhigaram Ondru presented another side to the story. “For a 2 crore budget film, Aruvi we have paid 50 lakh as vpf. It could have been only 15 lakhs. Out of 2.2 crore vpf we paid for 4 films in 2017, Someone ate around 1.5cr of ours. We could have made one more film with that saving,” he tweeted.

