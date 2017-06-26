Soundarya Rajinikanth was not tempted to cast father Rajinikanth in VIP 2

Rajinikanth is doing a special appearance in daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth’s VIP 2. Rajinikanth is doing a special appearance in daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth’s VIP 2.

Soundarya Rajinikanth’s second directorial venture VIP 2 is ready for release and she says she never felt the need to have her superstar father Rajinikanth in the film, even in a special appearance. VIP 2 is a sequel to the 2014 comedy-drama VIP and stars Dhanush, Kajol, Amala Paul, Vivek, Saranya Ponvannan and Samuthirakani. Soundarya made her directorial debut with the motion-capture film Kochadaiyaan,which featured her father.

When asked if there was a temptation to have him on board VIP 2 in any capacity, Soundarya said, “Whatever the script demands, the director has to do that. This script didn’t demand anything like that so we didn’t even think of something like that. No.” Soundarya was speaking at the trailer launch of VIP 2 here last evening. She said that directing Rajinikanth in Kochadaiyaan was a very memorable experience. “Everyone who comes in the film industry wants to direct a film with my father. So, I was blessed to do that. I think there is comfort level when you work with family.” Dhanush, who was also present at the launch, praised his sister-in-law, Soundarya, and said she has a long career ahead of her as a director as she is very good with her craft.

“VIP was made as a small film but it suddenly turned out to be big. Soundarya made VIP 2 much bigger than what it is on paper. She has really taught me about production designs and everything. I’ve learnt so much from her. She is a very fine talent,” he said. The film is scheduled to release on July 28.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App