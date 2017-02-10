Sonakshi Sinha to romance Vijay in Murugadoss’s film?

Sonakshi Sinha may act in Tamil again with Vijay Sonakshi Sinha may act in Tamil again with Vijay

Even as Ilayathalapathy Vijay has just started shooting for his movie with director Atlee, speculations are rife that he is in serious talks with director AR Murugadoss for his next film.

The latest buzz in the industry is that the talks have made some progress, and Murugadoss has signed Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha as the female lead for the film, which is tentatively titled Vijay 62. If rumours come true, it will mark her second film in Kollywood.

Sonakshi made her debut in Tamil in 2014 with Linga, which had superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role. Meanwhile, it will also be her second collaboration with Murugadoss as last year the actor-director duo worked together in a film titled Akira. The film was the remake of Tamil hit film Mouna Guru.

Vijay 62 will mark Murugadoss’s third film with Vijay in the lead role. Previously, they both have delivered box office blockbusters like Thuppakki and Kaththi.

Murugadoss is currently busy with his film with Mahesh Babu, which is said to be the 2.0 version of his 2012 blockbuster Thuppakki. The Tamil-Telugu bilingual film has SJ Suryah playing the antagonist and Rakul Preet Singh as the female lead. Actor Bharath will also be seen in a pivotal role. Harris Jayaraj is scoring the music for the film, while Santosh Sivan is handling the camera.

Vijay, meanwhile, is shooting for his untitled big-ticket film with Atlee, which is their second collaboration after 2016 blockbuster, Theri. The director has assembled a huge star cast and leading technicians for the film.

