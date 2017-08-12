Solo teaser: Dulquer Salmaan, Neha Sharma share sizzling chemistry, watch video

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar releases Dulquer Salmaan’s Solo teaser Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar releases Dulquer Salmaan’s Solo teaser

Bollywood hit filmmaker Karan Johar on Saturday launched the much-awaited teaser of young heartthrob Dulquer Salman’s upcoming film Solo. The teaser gives a glimpse of the romance and action in the life of Lt.Rudra Ramachandran (Dulquer) and his girlfriend Akshara, played by Neha Sharma.

The chemistry between Dulquer and Neha is interesting and refreshing to watch. The love story unfolds against the army backdrop, and we are introduced to Manit Joura, who seems to be the main rival in Rudra’s romantic story. And yes, we also get a glimpse of Dino Morea, who will be making his debut in Malayalam with this film.

Solo is an anthology of movies, which is directed by Bejoy Nambiar. “Solo is my first foray in the south. I won’t count ‘David’ because it was half dubbed and half shot as a bilingual. I count ‘Solo’ as my first film down south. This is my sincere attempt to break into both the markets. I want to stress on this fact that we have really made a bilingual,” Bejoy said, while releasing the first look of the film earlier.

Dulquer said that he has been lucky with the projects he has got so far in both Tamil and Malayalam. “Solo is a very courageous film. Making an anthology series is not a simple task. We had to put in the effort of making four films. ‘Solo’ has great visuals, great music and I am very lucky to be a part of this project,” Dulquer added.

The Tamil-Malayalam is bankrolled by Refex Entertainment along with Get Away Films, Solo also Sruthi Hariharan, Arthi Venkatesh, Sai Dhansika as female leads. Nasser, Suhasini ManiRatnam, Suresh Menon, Sujata Sehgal, Deepti Sati play important roles.

(With inputs from PTI)

