Solo songs: Dulquer Salmaan’s tracks are electrifying

Dulquer Salmaan's Solo music album is out

Following an intriguing teaser, the filmmakers on Tuesday unveiled three music songs from Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming film Solo. It seems like all three musical numbers belong to the story of Lt.Rudra Ramachandran (Dulquer), one of four characters played by Dulquer. He was introduced as a passionate lover with a rebellious attitude. An army officer who cannot stop thinking of his girlfriend Akshara, played by Neha Sharma, for as long as 10 seconds.

Going by the Solo music album, director Bejoy Nambiar is gearing up to deliver a rich cinematic experience that is going to be both soothing for the eyes and ears of the audience.

Roshomon is a fast-paced number with upbeat music and lyrics. We have already heard a part of it as it was the background score in the teaser. The song is composed by Prashant Pillai, who has earlier worked with Bejoy in David. Singers Ashwin Gopakumar, Arun Kamath and Niranj Suresh have lent their voices to the song.

Bejoy has also roped in some young music bands such as Masala Coffee and Filter Coffee for this film. And the result is outstanding.

Sajan More Ghar Aaye composed by Filter Coffee instantly strikes a chord with the listeners. The fusion of traditional and contemporary music will make you listen to it on loop. Musicians Jahnvi Shrimankar and Swarupa Ananth have given vocals to the song.

Composer Sooraj S. Kurup has composed the tunes for Sita Kalyanam and he has also sung the song along with Renuka Arun. The song, written by Sooraj and Sangeeth Ravindran, feels like magic.

Bejoy has worked with 11 composers for this film. And the music album has just increased the aura of Dulquer’s Rudra character. Bejoy had revealed earlier that Dulquer will be playing four different roles in the film that revolves around four elements: earth, wind, fire and water.

The Tamil-Malayalam bilingual is bankrolled by Refex Entertainment along with Get Away Films, Solo will see Sruthi Hariharan, Arthi Venkatesh, Sai Dhansika as female leads. Nasser, Suhasini Maniratnam, Suresh Menon, Sujata Sehgal, Deepti Sati play important roles.