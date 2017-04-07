Sketch first look: Is Chiyaan Vikram playing the role of a local goon? See pics

Sketch first look: The poster and title of Vikram 53 starring Tamannaah was revealed. Sketch first look: The poster and title of Vikram 53 starring Tamannaah was revealed.

The first look of Vikram’s upcoming film alongside Tamannaah is out and it looks like the actor could be playing the role of a local hoodlum in the film. Directed by Vijay Chander and produced under the banner of Moving Frames, this film’s shooting began recently. According to reports, huge sets were put up at Binny Mills for the shooting schedule. The film poster that was released by the lead actor Tamannaah on her official Twitter page also reveals that the title of Vikram 53 will be Sketch. It is the title that leads us to believe that Vikram could be playing the role of a goon. After all, colloquially sketch is used when someone is planning a murder or a heist.

Even though the poster features a close-up shot of Vikram, his hand sign, the ring and what looks like a bracelet only stresses our point further. The cast of the movie also includes Radha Ravi and Soori playing important roles. The music for this film is being composed by SS Thaman and the crew consisting of cinematographer Sukumar and art director Maya Pandi have planned to finish the shooting in a single schedule.

Initially, the fans were expecting to see Vikram in Gautham Vasudev Menon’s movie Dhruva Natchathiram. The teaser of this film had an overwhelming response from fans, however, due to budget issues the movie is currently stalled. In the mean time, director Gautham Menon is concentrating on the Dhanush starrer, Ennai Noki Paayum Thotta. Also, the filmmakers might change the title later on for tax exemption purposes.

