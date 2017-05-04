Sketch behind-the-scenes: Vikram’s upcoming film with Tamannaah is shaping up well. See pics

Vikram and Tamannaah’s working stills from the sets of Sketch is out, and it looks interesting, Vikram and Tamannaah’s working stills from the sets of Sketch is out, and it looks interesting,

Vikram’s upcoming film Sketch has been moving at a rapid pace. Chiyaan is busy shooting for the film, which is rumoured to hit the screens in August. Behind-the-scenes pictures of Vikram and Tamannaah are going viral on Twitter and has caught the attention of the fans. This will be the first time that Vikram and Tamannaah will come together for a project. The film directed by Vijay Chander is expected to be a mass entertainer.

A song sung by Vikram for the movie was also released and received well by the fans. A schedule was also shot in Singapore for the film, while initially the huge sets at Binny Mills had attracted the attention of fans. This film will be Vikram’s 53rd film in the industry and is produced under the banner of Moving Frames. After Iru Mugan, Vikram will be seen in this film. The music for this is being composed by SS Thaman while the supporting cast of the movie also includes Radha Ravi and Soori playing pivotal roles.

See | More pics from the sets of Sketch

In the meanwhile, the second teaser of his film with Gautham Vasudev Menon titled Dhruva Natchathiram was also released. Fans are curious about this project, especially as we can see that Vikram is playing his own age, complete with the a salt-and-pepper look. He also shared a selfie with the female actors Aishwarya Rajesh and Ritu Varma.

Also read | Dhruva Natchathiram teaser: Is this Vikram film Tamil cinema’s answer to James Bond? Watch video

He is also expected to start working on Saamy 2, also starring Trisha and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles. Directed by Hari, this will be the sequel to the hit cop-thriller Saamy, which released in 2003.

