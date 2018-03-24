SK 13: Rakul Preet to share screen space with Sivakarthikeyan for the first time

Rakul Preet has now been paired against Sivakarthikeyan in his upcoming science-fiction film. Rakul Preet has now been paired against Sivakarthikeyan in his upcoming science-fiction film.

Rakul Preet seems to be on a roll! After bagging two big projects opposite Suriya and Karthi, the actor has now been paired against Sivakarthikeyan in his upcoming science-fiction film. This is the first time the pair will be sharing screen space. Tentatively called SK 13 for now, the film will be helmed by Indru Netru Naalai fame Ravikumar. The film is produced by 24 AM Studios. The production company also confirmed that ace cinematographer Nirav Shah will be canning the shots while Muthuraj will be the production designer. Notably, Muthuraj was the man behind the famed slum set from 24 AM studios’ previous production Velaikkaran.

Making the announcement, a tweet from 24 AM Studios said, “It’s official Now: Welcome on board @Rakulpreet as Female Lead #NiravShah as DOP @muthurajthanga1 as Production designer.” An elated Rakul on the other hand called the team a dream team. “Thankuuu so much !! Looking Forward to this dream team combo (sic) ,” she tweeted.

The project has truly catapulted Sivakarthikeyan to the next league as it will be his first project where AR Rahman will be scoring the music. The Velaikkaran actor and Ravikumar met Rahman recently and shared pictures of the same. Sivakarthikeyan is currently awaiting the release of his rural drama with Ponram, Seema Raja, where he is paired opposite Samantha Akkineni.

Rakul, on the other hand, is working on Suriya’s 36th film NGK helmed by Selvaraghavan. Apart from this, the actor is joining hands with her Theeran Adhigaram Ondru co-star again in Karthi 17 helmed by a debutante director.

