Sivalinga teaser: Raghava Lawrence set to spook you again, watch video

Sivalinga teaser is out Sivalinga teaser is out

Filmmaker Raghava Lawrence has seemingly become the ‘scream’ king of sorts in Kollywood. He has starred in a series of horror-comedy movies following the success of his 2007 film Muni. His upcoming film Sivalinga is also from the same genre and the makers on Friday released the first teaser of the film.

Sivalinga is a remake of the Kannada hit film of the same name, which had actor Shivarajkumar in the lead role. Going by the trailer, a white pigeon seems to play a central role in the horror flick that is shrouded in mystery. But, what the teaser doesn’t give away is if there is a supernatural entity in the film, will it possess Lawrence’s character, like we have seen in the Muni series?

The film is directed by P Vasu, who had also directed the Kannada version. Talking about working with the director, Lawrence had said that he was very happy to join hands with Vasu, who had also directed a film with superstar Rajinikanth.

“Kanchana was a big hit. Ganga was an even bigger hit. When I was thinking that I should make a bigger hit than Ganga, Vasu asked me to watch Sivalinga. I liked it a lot. I agreed to act in the movie. The story is the first hero of Sivalinga. Ritika Singh is the second hero. Shakthi Vasu is the third and I am the fourth hero. Ritika will get the kind of fame that Jyothika got after ‘Chandramukhi’. I was thrilled after watching her performance in the interval block. As for Vasu, I am happy to have acted under the direction of someone who has worked with my favourite hero Rajinikanth,” Lawrence had said earlier.

Vasu had directed Rajinikanth’s comeback film Chandramukhi in 2005. The horror film was a remake of Kannada film, Apthamitra, which was a remake of 1993 Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu. It gave the superstar a much-needed hit, who had suffered a major setback after his film Baba tanked at the box office.

“Once again, a similar thing is happening after many years. Raghava Lawrence has acted in a more gutsy way than he did in Kanchana and Kanchana-2. Vadivelu and my son Shakthi Vasu are playing important roles in this movie,” Vasu had said.

Watch Sivalinga teaser here:



After failing to impress the audience with his comeback Kaththi Sandai, Vadivelu is expected to redeem himself with Sivalinga. According to industry buzz, the film is expected to release on January 26.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd