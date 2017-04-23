Sivakarthikeyan’s Velaikkaran release postponed to Pooja holidays

Sivakarthikeyan’s Velaikkaran gets postponed Sivakarthikeyan’s Velaikkaran gets postponed

Actor Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming film Velaikkaran is the latest to join the list of movies that have been postponed this year. The makers announced that the film, which was earlier expected to release during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, will now hit the screens during the Pooja holidays.

“Our prestigious venture Velaikkaran will be released on September 29, on the request from the distributors. The first look will be released on June 5,” read an official statement from the film’s production house 24 AM Studios. It is worth mentioning that Sivakarthikeyan’s last year superhit film Remo also released during the Pooja holidays and emerged as a winner at the box office, despite receiving a mixed response from the media and audience alike.

Since the release of the film has been moved from August to September, the first look launch has also been delayed. Earlier, it was expected to be unveiled on May 1 coinciding with International Workers’ Day. Velaikaran – meaning labourer was also the title of superstar Rajinikanth’s one of the super hit films that came out in 1987.

The upcoming film is directed by Mohan Raja and it boasts an all-star cast, including Sivakarthikeyan, Nayanthara, Prakash Raj, Sneha, Rohini, RJ Balaji, Thambi Ramaiah, Yogi Babu, and Sathish. The film also marks the Tamil debut of Malayalam A-lister Fahadh Faasil.

After discussing with our distributors,we have decided to Release our prestigious Project #Velaikkaran on 29:09:2017 (Pooja Holidays) 😊👍 pic.twitter.com/24MMWQS5X8 — 24AM STUDIOS™ (@24AMSTUDIOS) April 21, 2017

Meanwhile, the release dates of several much-awaited films including 2.0 starring superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar were changed in the last few dates. While the release date of the sequel to 2010 sci-fi film Enthiran has been postponed to next Republic Day, VIjay’s untitled film joined the Diwali race. The reports also suggest that Tollywood star Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film Spyder is also unlikely to release on June 23 as announced earlier, However, there is no official confirmation on it yet. ​

