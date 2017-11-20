Sivakarthikeyan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu resume shooting for Ponram’s film

Sivakarthikeyan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu on the sets of Ponram’s film Sivakarthikeyan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu on the sets of Ponram’s film

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has returned to work after a lavish wedding to her longtime sweetheart Naga Chaitanya. She joined back the sets of her upcoming Tamil film, which stars Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role.

Sharing an update about the film on Monday, the filmmakers revealed that the first look of the untitled flick will be out in February next year. “Happy to announce 3rd Schedule starts today with 55 percent of the film already shot, we are releasing our #ProductionNo4FIRSTLOOK on 17thFeb2018 (sic),” tweeted 24 AM STUDIOS, which is bankrolling the project.

The film, which is helmed by director Ponram, is said to be a romantic flick set in a rural backdrop. For the first time, Samantha will be sharing screen space with Sivakarthikeyan, in which she plays a typical village girl.

Ponram has put together a solid star cast for his third outing with Sivakarthikeyan after delivering blockbusters like Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam and Rajini Murugan. The director has roped in veteran actors like Simran, Napoleon, Lal to play pivotal roles in the film. It also has a promising team of comedians, including Soori, ‘Motta’ Rajendran, Yogi Babu and Manobala.

Composer Imman is scoring tunes for the untitled film, which is touted to be a romantic comedy. The majority of the film will be shot in and around Tenkasi. The filmmakers are aiming to release it in summer 2018.

Samantha is part of several interesting films including bilingual Mahanati. She was last seen in Vijay’s Mersal, which became one of the highest grossing Tamil films this year.

Sivakarthikeyan, who was last seen in Remo, is awaiting the release of Velaikkaran, which has Nayanthara as the female lead.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd