Sivakarthikeyan turns producer, will bankroll Arunraja Kamaraj’s film on women’s cricket

Sivakarthikeyan will be producing Arunraja Kamaraja’s women-centric directorial debut. Sivakarthikeyan will be producing Arunraja Kamaraja’s women-centric directorial debut.

Within a few years, Sivakarthikeyan has proved himself a bankable Kollywood hero. But now, the actor has taken yet another avatar for a close friend. Sivakarthikeyan will be producing Arunraja Kamaraja’s women-centric directorial debut. The film will be produ ced under the Sivakarthikeyan Productions banner. The announcement was made on Monday by RD Raja, who produced Sivakarthikeyan’s Velaikkaran.

The film has Aishwarya Rajesh as the female lead with Sathyaraj playing an important role in it. The project will document the life of an aspirational woman cricketer who hails from a middle-class family. Talking about the film, Sivakarthikeyan said, “I owe a lot to the industry. I feel it is my responsibility to help my friends realise their dreams; the friends who have stood beside me through thick and thin. We have always shared the same dream of achievement and glory. Arunraja Kamaraj is very talented and he had shown glimpses of promise as a director even when he was a student. When he narrated this script to me, I was able to connect myself as I also hail from a middle-class family.” The project went on floors on Monday at Lalgudi, Trichy.

Aishwarya, on the other hand, tweeted, “Very happie to b part of this wonderful journey. @Siva_Kartikeyan @Arunrajakamaraj @dineshkrishnanb (sic).”

The untitled flick also has a solid supporting cast with Ilavarasu, Rama and Dharshan. It will be shot by Dinesh Krishnan with music by Dhibu Ninan Thomas and cuts by Antony L Ruben. Inputs from actual women cricketers were taken during the scripting process.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd