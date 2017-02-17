Sivakarthikeyan’s next film with Nayantara has been titled Velaikaaran

On the occasion of Sivakarthikeyan’s birthday, 24 AM studios has released the title of the actor’s upcoming film with Nayantara as Velaikaaran. On the occasion of Sivakarthikeyan’s birthday, 24 AM studios has released the title of the actor’s upcoming film with Nayantara as Velaikaaran.

On the occasion of actor Sivakarthikeyan’s birthday, fans have yet another reason to celebrate. His next film directed by Thani Oruvan fame Mohan Raja, also stars the popular actor Nayantara and has officially been titled Velaikaaran.

The film will be produced by the same banner under which the actor released his last film, Remo — 24 AM Studios. Velaikaaran would be Siva’s eleventh film and his close friend and composer Anirudh Ravichander will be composing the music.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Lovingly known by her fans as the lady superstar, Nayantara will be playing the role of Remo actor’s love interest and the fans are excited to see this duo on the silver screen for the first time.

Interestingly, this was also the title of Superstar Rajinikanth’s film from the 1980s directed by SP Muthuraman. Will there be any similarities between the two films? We are not sure. However, reports suggest that the plot of Mohan Raja’s film revolves around food adulteration and its effects on the people from the lower income strata.

The official Twitter handle of the production house have also tweeted that the first look of the film will be released on May day (May 1, 2017).

Happy to announce Our Production No:2 Titled as #VELAIKKARAN #வேலைக்காரன் #VelaikkaranLogos&Firstlook will be Releasing on MAYDAY 01:05:2017 pic.twitter.com/yaKb1TCejS — 24AM STUDIOS™ (@24AMSTUDIOS) February 17, 2017

After the success of Mohan Raja’s first original film — Thani Oruvan, there are a lot of expectations pinned on this film by both the fraternity and the audience. We wonder if Mohan Raja can rework the same magic with this project.

Also read | Happy birthday Sivakarthikeyan: Eight lesser known facts about this rising star

Meanwhile, Nayantara is busy shooting for her upcoming projects Dora, Imaikkaa Nodigal, Aramm and Kolaiyuthir Kaalam.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd