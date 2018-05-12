Sivakarthikeyan turns lyricist for Nayanthara’s Kolamaavu Kokila

Sivakarthikeyan’s last film Velaikkaran saw him opposite Nayanthara for the first time. Sivakarthikeyan’s last film Velaikkaran saw him opposite Nayanthara for the first time.

The second single from Nayanthara’s upcoming film Kolamaavu Kokila is about to be unveiled on May 17. The film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander and the song is titled Kalayna Vayasu. But the young music composer is introducing a new lyricist for the song and that is none other than actor Sivakarthikeyan. In a fun one-minute video, Anirudh revealed that Sivakarthikeyan will be penning the lyrics. The actor-composer duo has also revealed the first line of the song to be “Enaku ipo Kalyana vayasu than vandhuduchu de”. “For the first time..Lyricist @Siva_Kartikeyan 🥁🥁🥁 #KalyaanaVayasu , second single from #KolamaavuKokila on May 17th :),” Anirudh wrote.

A single from the album was released earlier went on to top the charts. The song was sung by Sean Roldan with a voice over by Gautham Vasudev Menon. The lyrics were penned by Vivek and Gautham Vasudev Menon.

This is not the first time Nayanthara, Sivakarthikeyan and Anirudh are collaborating together. Sivakarthikeyan’s last film Velaikkaran saw him opposite Nayanthara for the first time. Velaikkaran’s album was composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Several songs from the album went on to be chartbusters. But this is the first time Sivakarthikeyan is penning the lyrics for a song. Notably, Nayanthara is also playing the female lead in Sivakarthikeyan’s next film which has been tentatively titled SK 13.

Kolamaavu Kokila is directed by debutante director Nelson. The film has been produced by Lyca Productions. Nelson has earlier directed several reality shows and television programs. Kolamaavu Kokila is touted to be a dark crime comedy that revolves around smuggling. Nayanthara is said to be playing the role of an innocent yet strong woman who gets trapped in an unconventional situation.

