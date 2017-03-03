Singer Suchitra leaks private pictures of Dhanush, Trisha, Hansika Motwani and other celebrities

Singer Suchitra posts private pictures of Tamil celebrities on her Twitter page. Singer Suchitra posts private pictures of Tamil celebrities on her Twitter page.

Days after sparking a controversy with her inflammatory tweets against several celebrities, singer Suchitra on Friday shocked everyone by posting private pictures of Dhanush, Trisha, Anirudh Ravichander, Andrea, Hansika Motwani and popular TV VJ Dhivyadharshini on her Twitter page.

However, she deleted all her recent controversial Twitter posts but not before the pictures went viral on social media. Among the leaked pictures, a cosy picture of Anirudh and Andrea grabs everyone’s attention (even though many such private pictures of the two had made news a few years back). The bunch of pictures tweeted by Suchitra also includes a selfie of Dhanush and Trisha, Hansika partying with a group of unknown people and a picture of TV VJ Dhivyadharshini hugging someone.

Watch Video | Agra: Sanjay Dutt In Legal Trouble Again As His Bodyguards Beat Up Reporters

Besides deleting the pictures, she has also made her Twitter account private, making her posts inaccessible to people, who are not confirmed followers.

Last week, a series of tweets generated from Suchitra’s Twitter page had made some shocking comments against Dhanush and Isha Foundation head Sadguru Jaggi Vasudev. She also alleged that she was roughed up by Dhanush’s team but didn’t reveal the reason.

“This is Suchi, I’m back. I’m safe and I’m ready to tell everyone what a lousy game #Dhanush played. no imagination. Paavum. #Simbu you’re it. That’s my arm – from rough handling by #Dhanush’s team. Sorry buddy – disqualified,” she posted along with a picture of bruises on her arm.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Later, her husband posted a statement on his Facebook account claiming that her Twitter account was hacked. “Good morning. The last few days have been disturbing for us as a family as Suchi’s Twitter account was hacked. Today we have retrieved her account. All the tweets published over the last few days were not by Suchi and is completely false. I personally apologise to all the people concerned as I understand the stress it would have caused them. I request the media to show sensitivity and not sensationalise this. Thank you all for the support,” he said.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd