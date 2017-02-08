Singam 3 will be Suriya’s biggest release, earns Rs 100 crore before release

Suriya’s SIngam 3 is all set to take the box office by storm Suriya’s SIngam 3 is all set to take the box office by storm

Actor Suriya’s highly-anticipated film Singam 3 will premiere in the US and Canada on Wednesday and will have a grand release on Thursday in India. The film is set to give its lead actor the biggest opening in his career in terms of screen count and opening day box office collection.

The first film in Singam franchise had created a new benchmark in Kollywood in 2010 for other leading actors at the box office and the second film was also a blockbuster in 2013. Going by the buzz, Singam 3 is already the most popular sequel in the super cop series and is expected to debut at the box office by raking in a whopping Rs 40 crore and another Rs 10 crore from the international market.

Suriya’s last year hit film 24 was his biggest release and created a record after it released on about 650 screens outside India. It was released on more than 2000 screens worldwide. But, Singam 3 will hit 550 screens in Malaysia alone. The combined screen count of sci-fi film’s Tamil and Telugu versions in the US was 273. The upcoming super cop film is also likely to surpass that record.

For the first time, in Karnataka, Suriya’s film will hit more than 170 screens, a record for a non-Rajinikanth film. The film’s Telugu version Yamudu 3 is set to release on a whopping 850 plus screens in Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The film will open in 500 plus screens in Tamil Nadu.

Singam 3 will also open big in Kerala and is expected to be the top choice of the moviegoers, even as Mohanlal’s blockbuster Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol and Dulquer Salmaan’s Jomonte Suvisheshangal are still running in theatres. The film is expected to end its first four days at the Kerala box office with a collection that is more than the previous films of Suriya. On Friday, another highly-anticipated film Ezra is also releasing.

In a first, a fan club will release the movie across the Kerala. The All Kerala Singam Suriya Fans and Welfare Association (AKSSFWA) owns film’s distribution rights in collaboration with Sopanam Entertainment.

According to Singam 3 producer Gnanavel Raja, the film has already earned Rs 100 crore in the pre-release business through theatrical and satellite rights.

Singam franchise has given Suriya a unique identity and it has indeed made him a formidable force at the south Indian box office. The actor said that the third film in the series will be bigger and better and that even his family thought that the film was better than its predecessors.

Besides Suriya, the film, directed by Hari, also stars Anushka Shetty and Shruti Haasan. It marks the Kollywood debut of popular television actor and Mr World 2015, Thakur Anoop Singh, who is playing the main antagonist in the film.

