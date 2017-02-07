Singam 3: Website announces it will leak Suriya film, producer lashes out

Suriya’s Singam 3 faces piracy threat ahead of its release Suriya’s Singam 3 faces piracy threat ahead of its release

Actor Suriya’s Singam 3 producer Gnanavel Raja lashed out at a Facebook handle that has claimed that it will live stream Suriya’s upcoming film, Singam 3. He was speaking at the audio release function of Vijay Antony’s Yaman. He also criticised the Tamil Nadu Producer Council for doing too little to stop the piracy menace.

“Singam 3 is releasing on February 9. A piracy website called Tamil Rockers run by a son of **** , pardon my language, has announced that he will live stream the movie at 11 am on the release date. We are still unsure if we can clear all the financial hurdles and ensure the film releases as per the schedule, but that ‘dog’ is very confident that he will live stream the film at the said time. And the industry is quiet and doing nothing about it, that includes me as well,” said Gnanavel at the audio release function.

He also noted that last week’s release Bogan has also fallen prey to the piracy as the film’s pirated copy was uploaded on Facebook, which was viewed more than 2.5 lakh times on the first day itself.

He has slammed the producers’ council for its inability to curb the menace and said it was the main reason why he decided to contest in the upcoming TFPC elections. “Tamil Rockers will do what they said as there are so many loopholes in our industry. Let them do it. But, in six months, they will be captured and I will live stream the legal action taken against them,” he said.

Despite the producer’s aggressive stance, the website in a Facebook post said that it will make the pirated version of Singam 3 available on its website as announced. “#Gnanavel Raja Nice speech, sir (sic) #MarkYourCalender February 9th is not your day our day.. #TamilRockers,” it posted on its website.

The filmmakers also said that they are taking all the measures to stop Tamil Rockers from pirating Singam 3.

The run-up to TFPC elections is growing intense with a multi-cornered contest. T Rajendar and his team, including AM Ratnam, Alagappan and SV Shekar, have already thrown their hat in the ring. And the incumbent office-bearers headed by producer Kalaipuli S.Thanu are also seeking another term. Nadigar Sangam General Secretary actor Vishal has formed a team and filed the nominations along with his teammates recently.

Vishal’s team, include Gnanavel Raja, Arya, Gautham Menon, Pandiraj, Myskkin, Prakash Raj, R K Suresh, C V Kumar, S R Prabhu and S S Kumaran. Vishal, who had been actively leading an anti-piracy campaign, was suspended after he alleged that current office bearers at the TFPC have failed to effectively fight the piracy that is destroying the industry. However, the actor took the legal course and secured an order from the Madras High Court to revoke the ban against him, which paved the way for him to contest in the elections.

After being delayed multiple times due to various reasons, Suriya’s highly anticipated cop film will release worldwide on February 9. The film, directed by Hari stars Suriya, Anushka Shetty, Shruti Haasan and Thakur Anoop Singh.

