Singam 3: Suriya film postponed again over Jallikattu violence in Tamil Nadu

Suriya’s SIngam 3 release date postponed, again. Suriya’s SIngam 3 release date postponed, again.

Just two days ahead of its release, the much-awaited film of 2017, Singam 3, has been postponed again following the recent outbreak of violence during Jallikattu protest in Tamil Nadu. Although the makers initially denied postponing the Singam 3 release, they have now issued an official statement explaining the rationale behind changing the release date for the fourth time.

“Tamil people living in Tamil Nadu and around the world are saddened and their sentiments are deeply hurt. Now people have started to agitate in streets to condemn the act of police and the police have initiated lathicharged the protesters. There is an unrest situation in the state and it is completely beyond our control,” read a statement issued by Studio Green, which has bankrolled the project.

“Releasing SI-3 film under such a distress situation will have a negative impact on the film collections and also on the reputation of the stakeholders. It will be very difficult to monetise and recoup the funds invested in the film under the current circumstances. Considering the sentiments if the Tamil people, the prevailing situation in the state, for the general good of stakeholders and all the other vital factors we regret to postpone the release from January 26,” it added.

More from the world of Entertainment:

The makers of the Suriya-starrer have been very cautious and are leaving nothing to chance when it comes to ensuring that the film gets the biggest opening at the worldwide box office. So far the release of Singam 3 has been officially postponed several times, citing various reasons. The movie, which was expected to hit the screens on Diwali, was supposed to release on December 16 last year. But it was pushed by a week at the request of the makers of Telugu film Dhruva. The release of the film was further delayed due to the trail of destruction left behind by the cyclone Vardha in Chennai. Even as the advance booking was open for Singam 3, the makers have decided to push the release by a week again. According to industry sources, now the film will hit the screens on February 3.

Singam 3 is the third instalment in the super cop series, created by director Hari. The expectations from the film are already high compared to its prequels. Besides Suriya, it stars Anushka Shetty, Shruti Haasan and Thakur Anoop Singh in important roles. It has also music from Harris Jayaraj, who has composed several memorable songs for Suriya’s films in the past.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd