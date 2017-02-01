Singam 3 English teaser: Suriya is high on energy as Durai Singam, watch video

Suriya’s Singam 3 English teaser is out Suriya’s Singam 3 English teaser is out

Just days ahead of its release, the makers of Suriya’s Singam 3 have released a new teaser that packs whistle-worthy dialogues, but in English. While it is one thing to see Durai Singam gab in Tamil and Telugu, it is a whole different experience to see him deliver powerful one-liners in English. The teaser is high on Suriya’s energy, larger-than-life action sequences and decibel level. And it is a strange experience to see all characters in the film, including Anushka Shetty and Shruti Haasan, speak in English.

Speaking at the Singam 3 press meet recently, Suriya said that his family liked the film and thought it was even better than the previous instalments.

The upcoming super-cop film is the most popular sequel of the Singam franchise and is all set to hit the screens on February 9 after its release was delayed multiple times due to various reasons. Initially, it was expected to release during Diwali last year. However, makers of the Suriya film announced it will release on December 16 and later changed the release date to December 23 at the request of Dhruva filmmakers. Its release was again deferred to January 26 after cyclone Vardah left a trail of destruction in Chennai, adding to the public’s cash woes caused by the government’s demonetisation move. Makers were also unhappy with the censor board giving the film an U/A certificate as they wanted a clean ‘U’ to be eligible for the tax exception in Tamil Nadu. The film had to be postponed once again due to the outbreak of violence in Tamil Nadu over Jallikattu protests. The filmmakers have been very careful about ensuring that the film gets the biggest and widest release as the film is expected to do a record business at the box office.

Finally, the film is all set to open in theatres next Thursday, which has become the new Friday in the industry. The film will release in Telugu as Yamudu 3 on the same date. Recently, producer Gnanavel Raja has confirmed that the film has earned Rs 100 crore even before its release through its distribution and satellite rights.

Besides Suriya, the film also stars Anushka Shetty and Shruti Haasan. It marks the Kollywood debut of popular television actor and Mr World 2015, Thakur Anoop Singh, who is playing the main antagonist in the film. It has music from Harris Jayaraj, who has composed several memorable songs for Suriya’s films in the past.

