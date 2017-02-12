Singam 3 box office: Suriya film crosses Rs 50 crore mark

Singam 3 crosses Rs 50-crore mark worldwide Singam 3 crosses Rs 50-crore mark worldwide

The south lion rattles the box office as Suriya’s Singam 3, reportedly crossed Rs 50 crore mark in just three days. With a whooping start of Rs 20 crore (in both Tamil and Telugu) on day 1, the film also emerged as the top Tamil grosser, crossing Bairavaa’s initial collections this year.

More from the world of Entertainment:

According to box office reports, S3, which released on February 9, raked in over Rs 55.5 crore worldwide in 3 days. Reports also suggest that the film will inch towards Rs 70-crore mark soon with a good extended weekend.

Singam 3 opened as a formidable force in theatres across south and abroad. For the first time, in Karnataka, Suriya’s film hit more than 170 screens, a record for a non-Rajinikanth film. The film’s Telugu version Yamudu 3 released on a whopping 850 plus screens in Telugu states of AP and Telangana. It was screened in 500 plus screens in Tamil Nadu too.

The film also got a maximum opening in international markets. Singam 3 released on 550 screens in Malaysia alone. The combined screen count of the sci-fi film’s Tamil and Telugu versions in the US was 273.

According to Singam 3 producer Gnanavel Raja, the film has already earned Rs 100 crore in the pre-release business through theatrical and satellite rights.

Besides Suriya, the film, directed by Hari, also stars Anushka Shetty and Shruti Haasan. It also marked the Kollywood debut of popular television actor and Mr World 2015, Thakur Anoop Singh, who plays the main antagonist in the film.

