Singam 3 box office collection: Suriya’s Si3 racing towards Rs 100 cr, Singam 4 on cards

Singam 3 box office collection: Suriya’s Si3 is racing towards Rs 100 crore mark Singam 3 box office collection: Suriya’s Si3 is racing towards Rs 100 crore mark

Actor Suriya’s cop film, Singam 3 aka Si3, has exceeded its opening weekend expectations at the box office. The trade pundits had predicted that the film may finish its opening weekend with Rs 50 crore in its kitty from the worldwide collection. The film, however, collected way more than expected.

The film is still going strong in domestic and international markets and the combined collection of Tamil and Telugu versions is pegged at Rs 77 crore. Buoyed by the audience response for the Telugu version of the film, Yumudu 3, the filmmakers, including Suriya and director Hari, held a success meet on Tuesday in Hyderabad.

In the first press meet, post the release of Singam 3, Suriya addressed the media in Telugu while thanking all his fans down south for making his film such a big hit. The actor said his father, Sivakumar, hugged him after a long time as a sign of his appreciation and he thanked Hari for that.

More from the world of Entertainment:

The film has collected a whopping Rs 25 crore in four days in Tamil Nadu alone. In Kerala, it has raked in more than Rs 6 crore while both the versions of the film have earned a total of Rs 6.5 crore in Karnataka where the film stands only second to Rajinikanth’s Kabali collections. The four-day overseas collection of the film is pegged at Rs 20 crore.

. @Suriya_offl ‘s #Si3 ‘s Opening Weekend (Feb 9th – 12th) WW BO (Tamil and Telugu) would be around ₹ 77 Crs.. Tamil – Excellent Tel – Good! pic.twitter.com/Y31Bs2XF45 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 14, 2017

Suriya said that he will continue to work with Hari in Singam franchise, and the next film in the series will come out after five years. He also added that he is collaborating with Hari for a new film and an announcement will be made on the same soon.

Singam 3 is the successful franchise created by Hari. The first film in the series came out in 2010 and became a blockbuster. The second part also collected more than Rs 100 crore at the box office despite opening to mixed reviews in 2013. The third one too is expected to emerge among one of the top grossing Kollywood films of 2017.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd