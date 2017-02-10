Singam 3 box office collection: Suriya’s Si3 is off to a good start

Singam 3 box office: Suriya’s Si3 gets a good response from the audience Singam 3 box office: Suriya’s Si3 gets a good response from the audience

After failing to hit the screens on major festivals, Suriya’s Singam 3 finally opened on a non-holiday weekend. Given that it is a commercial film, its box office numbers are very important for the stakeholders and the filmmakers were very particular about ensuring that it gets the biggest opening across the world.

The Suriya-starrer has received a good response across the country, despite opening on a working day, Thursday. While the morning crowd across many centres were average, the reports suggested that the footfall for the film increased for evening and night shows. It has reportedly taken a solid opening in Tamil Nadu, where it was released on 500 plus screens. Even though last week’s release Bogan is still running in theatres, the cop film is expected to be the favourite choice of the moviegoers.

Singam 3 has also given Suriya his career best opening in terms of screen count. According to trade pundits, the film is expected to finish its opening weekend with Rs 50 crore in its kitty from the worldwide box office collection.

According to reports, the first day Chennai collection of the film is pegged at Rs 65 lakh, which less compared to opening day collections of Vijay’s Bairavaa, which debuted at the Chennai box office by raking in Rs 92 lakh. However, it had the advantage of Pongal holiday.

The film also hit 850 plus screens in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Thursday. According to industry tracker, BA Raju, the film Krishna district’s day one share is pegged at Rs 20,66,394.

In Kerala, the film had a terrific response from the fans at par with Tamil Nadu. The film reportedly had 60 plus fan shows even as it hit over 218 screens across the state, which is the biggest release for a Suriya film. The film has also received a good word of mouth, thanks to its engaging second half and Suriya’s impressive performance. Singam 3 is predicted to emerge as a big winner at the Kerala box office, even as Prithviraj’s Ezra released in the state on Friday.

The box office numbers of the film from the US and Canada, where it premiered on Wednesday are awaited along with its collection numbers from the Malaysian box office, where the film was released in 550 screens.

