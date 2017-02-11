Singam 3 box office collection: Suriya’s Si3 is moviegoers’ choice this weekend

SIngam 3 box office collection: Suriya’s Si3 has done record business worldwide on opening day. SIngam 3 box office collection: Suriya’s Si3 has done record business worldwide on opening day.

Actor Suriya’s Singam 3 aka Si3 had an impressive first day at the box office across the world. Although, it received mixed response from the critics, the fans have given it a big thumbs up, which is visible in its profit numbers.

According to reports, the advance booking for the film over the weekend is strong and it is likely to end its four-day opening weekend with a record sum in its kitty. The film has reportedly collected more than Rs 20 crore at the domestic box office.

It has, meanwhile, registered a record day one business in Kerala, where it was released on more than 218 screens. It debuted at the box office by raking in Rs 2.32 crore, which is the best opening day collection number for a Suriya film. In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the film suffered a setback on Thursday as all morning shows of the Telugu version, titled Yamudu 3, were cancelled due to some financial problems.

The fans, who thronged multiplexes and theatres in the morning, were upset and reportedly got into an argument with theatre authorities after finding the shows were cancelled. Reports said producer Gnanavelraja immediately flew down to Hyderabad and sorted out things, and the film was shown in theatres as per schedule from noon onwards.

Si3 released on 850 screens in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and has collected Rs 4.8 crore from both Telugu states, said reports.

The combined box office collection of Telugu and Tamil versions of the Suirya-starrer, including its premiere shows on Wednesday, is pegged at Rs 55 lakh. In Malaysia, where the film released on 550 screens, has taken the number one position at the box office. However, the film’s box office numbers from Malaysia are still not revealed.

