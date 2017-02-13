Singam 3 box office collections: Suriya film aces in Tamil Nadu and Kerala

Suriya’s Singam 3 wins Kollywood and Mollywood Suriya’s Singam 3 wins Kollywood and Mollywood

Suriya’s Singam 3 managed to rattle the worldwide box office after earning Rs 50 crore in three days and is now on its way to cross the Rs 70-crore mark. Suriya’s cop saga won the Kollywood and Mollywood box offices with strong weekend collections as well. According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the film grossed over Rs 25 crore just from Tamil Nadu alone, emerging as the A-lister on the Kollywood box office and it also crossed Rs 6-crore mark at the Kerala box office. However, a final tally is awaited.

Singam 3 also registered decent collections at the US box office. “@Suriya_offl ‘s #Si3 in Tamil and Telugu seems to have collected $330,000 [₹ 2.21 Crs] for the Opening weekend in the USA,” tweeted Bala.

Trade pundits also predict that the numbers would soon reach Rs 70 crore mark in the total tally after the strong weekend numbers. Singam 3 opened as a formidable force in theatres across south and abroad. For the first time in Karnataka, Suriya’s film hit more than 170 screens, a record for a non-Rajinikanth film. The film’s Telugu version Yamudu 3 released on a whopping 850 plus screens in Telugu states of AP and Telangana. It was screened in 500 plus screens in Tamil Nadu too.

The film also got a maximum opening in international markets. Singam 3 released on 550 screens in Malaysia alone. The combined screen count of the actioner film’s Tamil and Telugu versions in the US was 273. According to Singam 3 producer Gnanavel Raja, the film has already earned Rs 100 crore in the pre-release business through theatrical and satellite rights.

Besides Suriya, the film, directed by Hari, also stars Anushka Shetty and Shruti Haasan. It also marked the Kollywood debut of popular television actor and Mr World 2015, Thakur Anoop Singh, who plays the main antagonist in the film.

The film’s chances were affected by online piracy. According to Forbes, piracy website Tamilrockers claimed on Friday that there were more than 60,000 people online when it live-streamed the film despite the site being “dead slow”. This happened despite the producer getting a John Doe order from courts against piracy.

