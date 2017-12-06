Simbu will talk about all controversies at the Sakka Podu Podu Raja audio launch: Santhanam

Sakka Podu Podu Raja’s audio is to unveiled at a grand event on Wednesday at Chennai. Sakka Podu Podu Raja’s audio is to unveiled at a grand event on Wednesday at Chennai.

Actor Simbu who is in the eye of controversy will address all the allegations levelled against him at the Sakka Podu Podu Raja audio launch on Wednesday said Santhanam at a press meet in Chennai. The comedian turned hero. who plays the lead in Sakka Podu Podu Raja, also said that it would be unfair for him to talk about the issue and will rather wait for Simbu to clarify himself. Simbu is making his debut as a music composer in Sakka Podu Podu Raja.

Answering questions from the press, producer VTV Ganesh also said that Simbu took only days to complete composing for the movie. “At first, he was skeptical about getting on board. He asked us for a day’s time. After one day, he agreed to do the film. Simbu only took 10 days to produce five tunes,” he said. Further adding to the point Santhanam said STR finished re-recording in about one month. “We had no issues working with him. In fact, the background is so ‘mass’, similar to something that is composed for Ajith or Vijay,” he said.

Sakka Podu Podu Raja’s audio will be unveiled at a grand event on Wednesday at Chennai with Dhanush headlining the event. “When Simbu is composing the music, we thought it would be nice if Dhanush could launch the album. We are very happy that he agreed to be part of the event,” said Santhanam.

Sakka Podu Podu Raja has been certified U/A and is set to release on December 22.

