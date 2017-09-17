Simbu to complete his English film before joining Mani Ratnam’s next

Simbu has been roped in for director Mani Ratnam’s next film Simbu has been roped in for director Mani Ratnam’s next film

Kollywood star Simbu is currently part of a few interesting projects. Before bidding goodbye to social media citing negativity, Simbu had announced his next film. Besides playing the lead role in the untitled flick, he will also be directing it.

The project is one-of-a-kind in Simbu’s career as it will be shot in English. The film, however, will be dubbed into Tamil and other regional languages. Even as he had announced the project will be completed by September, the film did not go on the floors as the important crew members were busy with their ongoing projects.

Cinematographer Santosh Sivan was busy with AR Murugadoss’s Spyder and director Gautham Menon with his upcoming film Dhuruva Natchathiram. Gautham will be penning the English dialogues for the film, and will join the crew of Simbu’s next film soon after he completes the Turkey schedule of Dhuruva Natchathiram.

The film, which will have no interval or songs, will be bankrolled by Simbu’ star father T Rajendar. Composer Yuvan Shankar Raja has apparently started the work on the film.

The latest reports suggest that Simbu will start shooting the film from October and complete it by December. Following which he will join the sets of director Mani Ratnam’s multi-starrer project in January next year.

Ratnam’s production house recently confirmed that Simbu has been roped in for the project, which also stars Jyothika, Aravind Swami, Fahadh Fassil, and Aishwarya Rajesh. The filmmakers are in talks with Vijay Sethupathi too according to reports.

Simbu was last seen in Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan that was rated poorly by the critics and did not even live up to the expectations at the box office.

