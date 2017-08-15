Simbu quits social media due to ‘negativity’, asks people to spread love not hatred

Simbu quits Twitter and Facebook Simbu quits Twitter and Facebook

On the eve of Independence Day, Tamil star Simbu quit social media citing too much negativity. He has deactivated both his Twitter and Facebook accounts, which is an essential tool for today’s actors to stay connected with their fans. However, Simbu finds it’s a place where celebrities are constantly subjected to abuse and trolls.

“In spite of negativism, positivity was my forte but today’s social media !!! Negativity is too dominating, and I’m scared to be a part,” Simbu said in a statement explaining as to why he was quitting social media.

“Social media was necessary as a celebrity but I prefer to follow my heart/ So before I depart. just wanna say, always chose love. Happy Independence Day (sic),” he added.

It’s worth noting that Simbu’s decision comes in the wake of rumours that were spread by his fake Twitter accounts. A tweet from Simbu’s impostor had claimed that the actor was willing to marry Bigg Boss Tamil contestant Oviya. And a section of media had reported it without verifying the facts, alleged Simbu.

He released a strongly worded statement and posted a tweet warning people behind such mischief.

Simbu was not the first celebrity from Tamil to quit social media on the account of online abuse and trolls. Actor Vishal had quit Twitter when he faced a lot of flak during the Jallikattu protest in Tamil Nadu. Trisha had deactivated her Twitter account for some time as she also drew flak for allegedly being part of PETA.

Recently, the fans of Vijay had unleashed an avalanche of abuse and threats on a senior woman journalist for criticising a film of their favourite star.

