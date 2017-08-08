Here’s what Simbu has to say about his marriage to Oviya

Simbu revealed that of all the contestants on Bigg Boss Tamil, he liked Oviya. Simbu revealed that of all the contestants on Bigg Boss Tamil, he liked Oviya.

Actress Oviya became an overnight sensation in Tamil Nadu after participating in the first season of Bigg Boss Tamil. Oviya was said to be the main reason as to why the show became such a hit with the Tamil audience and to some extent, she even overshadowed host Kamal Haasan’s presence on the show.

When Oviya was constantly isolated and bullied by other housemates, Simbu had expressed his support for the actress. Recently, he even revealed that of all the contestants, he liked Oviya. After she quit the show citing emotional problems last week, a tweet from Simbu’s fake account started doing the rounds on social media. It said Simbu was willing to marry Oviya. And, it irked the movie star.

“Some irresponsible people posting such a tweet in fake accounts carrying my name is not a surprise to me but what hurt me deeply was that some of the media people trusting such a fake tweet as my own and publishing and spreading it,” Simbu said in a statement.

“I always believe media is a place where responsibility and accountability are the forte. But this irresponsible act of some media persons is something I cannot keep quiet and encourage. I hereby request the media to publish the news that comes from my desk and my verified accounts personally and not believe the act of someone who wants to spread false in my name,” he added.

I know who’s behind this fake news. Final warning, if you still? Different reply in a very different way. Don’t unleash the god of a devil. — STR (@iam_str) August 7, 2017

In another tweet, Simbu said he knew who was behind spreading such false news and cautioned the person(s) not to test his patience. “I know who’s behind this fake news. Final warning, if you still? Different reply in a very different way. Don’t unleash the god of a devil,” he tweeted.

On the career front, Simbu’s previously released film Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan – Part 1 opened to poor reviews from the critics earlier this year and tanked at the box office. Just a few days back, he made another surprise annoyment saying his next film will hit the screens in September this year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd