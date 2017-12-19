Simbu meets Mani Ratnam ahead of Sakka Podu Podu Raja release

The untitled Mani Ratnam project is expected to go on floor from January. The untitled Mani Ratnam project is expected to go on floor from January.

It has been quite a rough patch for Simbu, who was embrolied in several controversies after AAA producer’s complaint against him to the producers’ council. There were also several reports of the actor getting a red notice, barring from acting in upcoming projects. But looks like all is well for the star as he met ace director Mani Rathnam on Tuesday. The actor is said to be attending a workshop for his next film with the ace director and also sought his blessings before the release of Sakka Podu Podu Raja which is his debut as a musical composer. Sakka Podu Podu Raja has actor Santhanam as the hero.

The untitled Mani Rathnam project is expected to go on floor from January. Apart from Simbu, the film has a stellar star cast including Aravind Swami, Jyothika, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil and Aishwarya Rajesh. The film will have music by Mozart of Madras AR Rahman and will be filmed by cinematographer Santhosh Sivan. Notably, this film is Mani Rathnam’s 6th collaboration with Santhosh Sivan. Touted to be an action thriller, the film is expected to hit the big screens by summer of 2018.

Recently, there were several reports that Arjun Reddy star Vijay Devarkonda reportedly declined an offer to act in the project. It is said that Mani Rathnam had Vijay in mind for a role in the multi starrer after seeing his performance in Arjun Reddy. However, the Pellichoopulu star was reportedly not convinced about the role or the remuneration, according to media reports.

