Simbu makes a surprise announcement

Days after speculations were rife that Simbu’s will be playing the lead role in Billa 3, the actor on Saturday announced his next film, which will be bankrolled by his star father T Rajendar. Simbu tweeted, “kettavan kettidil kittidum rajayogam” A #SilambarasanTRFilm #YSRmusical @thisisysr “Fall seven times, stand up eight” tittle&details soon (sic).”

Simbu has written and directed the film. He said his newly announced film won’t have either an interval or a song. “NO songs NO interval use the restroom, get your drinks&popcorn before the show.Witness the unwitnessed #SEP2017 release #SilambarasanTRFilm (sic),” he added. The film is expected to release in September this year, more likely to cash in on the pooja holidays.

The news, indeed, comes as a surprise to his fans given that they would not have expected another film from the actor this year after Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan.

More details about the project and the star cast and crew are awaited.

Simbu’s latest screen outing AAA released last month and did not meet the expectations at the box office. The film mostly drew poor response from the critics and fans alike. AAA is a two-part series, which is directed by Adhik Ravichandran. The franchise stars Tamannaah, Shriya Saran and Sana Khan as female leads. The filmmakers are yet to announce the release date for the second part.

Simbu has hit a rough patch in his acting career in the last few years. He regained some ground in the industry following the release of Gautham Menon’s Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada last year that did a decent business at the box office.

